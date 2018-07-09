2018 LoanMart Scholarship Winners Recognized

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--For the sixth consecutive season, the Quakes and their stadium naming rights partner, LoanMart Title Loans, teamed up to present the LoanMart Scholarship Program for local high school students. This year’s three recipients – Ashley Fitzgerald (Alta Loma High School), Destany Bennett (Oak Hills High School) and Lauren Wright (Etiwanda High School) — were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship toward their college tuition, and recognized in an on-field ceremony before the Quakes game on Friday, June 29 th.

“LoanMart Title Loans is proud to recognize these accomplished students for their hard work and achievement,” LoanMart’s Chief Marketing Officer Jason Springer said. “We’re excited that the LoanMart Scholarship will help support them with their continued academic pursuits.”

Each of this year’s scholarship recipients completed high school with a cumulative GPA of 4.1 or higher. Fitzgerald, a four-year honor roll student, served as Vice President of the California Scholarship Federation and captain of the volleyball team. She is headed to Arizona State University and will major in business. Bennett was a four-year member of the Principal’s Honor Roll and varsity soccer team. She will study Biology at San Francisco State University. Wright, an accomplished pianist and trombonist, was a multi-year member of the Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band and San Bernardino County Honor Band. She will pursue a degree in music performance at Cal State Long Beach.

Since the program’s creation in 2013, the Quakes and LoanMart Title Loans have awarded over $15,000 to local students for their college education.

“We have, once again, received an impressive pool of highly qualified and deserving applicants to choose from,” Quakes Vice President/General Manager Grant Riddle said. “The growing reach of the scholarship program demonstrates the Quakes and LoanMart’s commitment to its community and the success of its ongoing partnership.”

The LoanMart Scholarship is offered to graduating high school seniors in San Bernardino County each season, and winners are selected based on the criteria of academics, leadership, community involvement and character.

Quakes tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000, or online at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

