The Latest: 2nd week of play starts at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The second week of play has started at Wimbledon.

The only remaining top-10 seeded woman, No. 7 Karolina Pliskova, was trying to avoid further upsets as she faced Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands. Other early starters included No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia facing Donna Vekic of Croatia and Camila Giorgi of Italy playing Russia's Ekaterina Makarova.

The so-called "Manic Monday" sees every remaining men's and women's singles title challenger play their fourth-round matches, making it one of the busiest days of the championships.

11:05 a.m.

Wimbledon is set for its annual "Manic Monday" as the fourth round gets underway at the All England Club.

All remaining men's and women's singles title challengers are in action, with a Centre Court lineup that includes Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal.

Federer is taking on 22nd-seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino before Williams faces Evgeniya Rodina in a matchup of the only two mothers remaining in the tournament. Nadal then plays Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.

On No. 1 Court, three-time champion Novak Djokovic faces Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, the highest-seeded woman remaining at No. 7, plays Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

