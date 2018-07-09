10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP HOMES IN ON SUPREME COURT PICK

The president says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list to fill the seat being vacated by Anthony Kennedy.

2. DIVERS HOPE TO BUILD ON SUCCESSFUL RESCUE

The second phase of an operation to free a youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand is underway, a day after four boys were pulled from the complex after more than two weeks underground.

3. AN ICE RAID THAT LED TO HUNGER, FEAR, DESPERATION

Many miles from the Mexico border, authorities are separating families in operations that target immigrants already living in the U.S., conducted in the name of public safety, the AP finds.

4. US, EUROPE CLAMP DOWN ON MIGRATION EVEN AS ARRIVALS DROP

Immigration has soared to the top of the political agenda in both the U.S. and Europe — though illegal border crossings are decreasing on both sides of the Atlantic.

5. WHAT'S RAISING PROSPECT OF WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS

Iraq's courts are issuing death sentences at a dizzying rate against accused members of the Islamic State group, after swift trials with little evidence presented, the AP finds.

6. PYONGYANG PULLS ITS PUNCH

North Korea's vitriolic criticism of the U.S. following a first round of nuclear negotiations went out of its way to spare one person: President Trump.

7. FLOODING IN JAPAN POTENTIALLY WORST IN DECADES

Heavy rains smash homes, trigger landslides and kill scores of people in the country's southwest, with dozens still missing.

8. WHO'S HAD FALLING OUT WITH THERESA MAY

Britain's most senior official in charge of negotiating the country's exit from the European Union resigns, accusing the prime minister of undermining Brexit with her plan to keep close trade ties with the bloc.

9. AT WIMBLEDON, STARS COMING OUT SWINGING

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams will all be in action as the tournament's second week begins.

10. WHICH ROCK 'N' ROLL MEMORABILIA IS UP FOR SALE

A Gibson electric guitar used by the late Tom Petty on his 1986 tour with Bob Dylan is heading to the auction block, along with one of the late rocker's signature top hats.