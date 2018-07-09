Thai cave rescue enters second phase

The second phase of a delicate operation to rescue a Thai youth soccer team from a flooded cave began on Monday, officials said.

"The water level is low. The weather is good. The equipment is ready. So we decided to begin earlier than expected today," Narongsak Osatanakorn, the governor of Thailand's northern Chiang Rai province and chief of the rescue mission, told a press briefing.

"In the next few hours we will have good news," he said.

The announcement came a day after a group of rescuers brought four boys out of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex in a dangerous operation that involved them diving through narrow, winding passages filled with muddy water and strong currents.

Authorities are racing to rescue the remaining eight boys and their 25-year-old coach before monsoon rains cause the floodwater to rise.

What happened in phase one:

Four of the 12 boys were rescued in the first phase of the operation.

The head of the rescue mission said the healthiest boys were the first to be taken out.

The boys wore full diving face masks as a team of diving experts guided them along a 4.7-kilometer (2.9-mile) route out of the cave complex.

The rescued boys were immediately taken to hospital to undergo medical tests.

Officials say they are in good health but will not be allowed close contact with their relatives because of the risk of infection.

Complicated rescue:

Two weeks underground:

Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand's navy SEAL unit are taking part in the operation to free the young soccer players and their coach. Each round trip from the rescue camp to the rocky shelf where the group is trapped takes about 11 hours. As well as navigating tight submerged passageways, the rescuers and boys also have to contend with oxygen-depleted air. A former Thai navy SEAL died making the dive on Friday.A massive rescue operation was launched after the boys, aged 11-16, and their coach went missing on June 23. The team and coach were exploring the cave after a practice game when heavy rainfall and flooding cut off their escape route out of the cave and prevented rescuers from finding them for nine days.

