3 Taiwanese directors to attend Marseille documentary festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three Taiwanese directors have been invited to feature at the 29th Marseille International Film Festival in France, with two young directors to participate in an intensive workshop for international directors and students.

Wang Chun-hong's (王君弘) debut film titled "Double Reflection" is chosen as part of the official selection and part of the international competition. Directors Wang Bo-an (王伯安) and Wu Tzu-an (吳梓安) were invited to join the workshop.

The Marseille International Film Festival is an annual event which begun in 1989 and has become a popular avenue for directors to premier their new works.

"Dark Reflection" was previously nominated for "Best Short Film" at the 21st Taipei Film Festival in 2018 and won the award for best student film at the 2018 Golden Harvest Awards.

Wang and Wu were chosen to join the intensive workshop on the back of their respective works "Home Abroad" and "Stargazing".

The pair will receive advice on scriptwriting, storytelling and musical accompaniment. The workshop has become a popular platform for young artists to exchange ideas and to network.

This year's Marseille International Film Festival runs from July 10 to July 16 and includes 130 scheduled movies, 35 films in competition and 19 prizes up for grabs.