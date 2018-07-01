  1. Home
  2. Environment

4,000 people ferried off Orchid Island, Green Island in Taiwan 

Ferry transport between Orchid Island, Green Island canceled for July 10, 11

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/09 17:20

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Typhoon Maria moves closer to Taiwan, safety precautions are well underway around the island, including the evacuation of around 4,000 people by the Taiji Star ferry company from Green Island and Orchid Island today (July 9).

The coast guard estimates that the Taiji Star ferry has made about 14 trips between Taitung and the outlying islands so far. The company has already confirmed that service is canceled July 10 and July 11. 


(CNA image) 

The ferry dropped passengers at the Fugang Fishery Harbor in Taitung. Just as the first ferry was unloading passengers at 9 a.m. this morning, another passenger ship was docking at the same time, filling the harbor with travelers. 

Area residents are also not taking the typhoon warnings lightly, stockpiling on supplies, particularly fruit, reported CNA. 


(CNA image) 

The Central Weather Bureau issued a typhoon warning at 2 p.m. today. 

 
Orchid Island
ferry
Green Island
Taiwan
Typhoon Maria

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan mulling over purchase of US M1A2 battle tanks 
2018/07/09 10:37
Update: Super Typhoon Maria poised to pounce on Taiwan Tuesday
2018/07/09 09:56
Ships between Taitung and offshore islands in southeastern Taiwan to be suspended due to Typhoon Maria
2018/07/08 18:11
‘Kaosiung Declaration’ proclaiming greater Japan-Taiwan ties issued at summit in southern Taiwan
2018/07/08 16:12
1,554 kg mango shaved ice in south Taiwan shatters world record 
2018/07/08 15:06