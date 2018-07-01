4,000 people ferried off Orchid Island, Green Island in Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Typhoon Maria moves closer to Taiwan, safety precautions are well underway around the island, including the evacuation of around 4,000 people by the Taiji Star ferry company from Green Island and Orchid Island today (July 9).

The coast guard estimates that the Taiji Star ferry has made about 14 trips between Taitung and the outlying islands so far. The company has already confirmed that service is canceled July 10 and July 11.



(CNA image)

The ferry dropped passengers at the Fugang Fishery Harbor in Taitung. Just as the first ferry was unloading passengers at 9 a.m. this morning, another passenger ship was docking at the same time, filling the harbor with travelers.

Area residents are also not taking the typhoon warnings lightly, stockpiling on supplies, particularly fruit, reported CNA.



(CNA image)

The Central Weather Bureau issued a typhoon warning at 2 p.m. today.