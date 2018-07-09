Peach cancels 8 Taiwan-Japan flights on July 10, owing to Super Typhoon Maria

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Peach Aviation announced today that it has canceled eight flights involving Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Kaohsiung International Airport and Japan on July 10 due to expected wild weather from Super Typhoon Maria.

The category five typhoon is expected to strike northern Taiwan on July 10, with northern and central Taiwan anticipated to see high winds and heavy rain.

Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明), CEO and founder of WeatherRisk Explore Inc., emphasized that "this is a really powerful super typhoon".

The following Peach flights involving Taiwan are canceled for July 10:

MM0921/Okinawa (Naha) → Taipei (Taoyuan) (Scheduled departure: 08:25 a.m.)

MM0922/Taipei (Taoyuan) → Okinawa (Naha) (Scheduled departure: 09:30 a.m.)

MM0933/Okinawa (Naha) → Kaohsiung (Scheduled departure: 11:25 a.m.)

MM0934/Kaohsiung → Okinawa (Naha) (Scheduled departure: 12:55 p.m.)

MM0925/Okinawa (Naha) → Taipei (Taoyuan) (Scheduled departure: 4.50p.m.)

MM0775/Sendai → Taipei (Taoyuan) (Scheduled departure: 4:55 p.m.)

MM0926/Taipei (Taoyuan) → Okinawa (Naha) (Scheduled departure: 6.00 p.m.)

MM0858/Taipei (Taoyuan) → Tokyo (Haneda) (Scheduled departure: 8.40 p.m.)

Peach Aviation advises passengers to check their Facebook and Twitter webpages for the latest information.

If your reserved flight is canceled, heavily delayed or postponed due to bad weather, Peach advises you to please use the link below to re-book your flight or request refund:

https://ezy.flypeach.com/en/manage/manage-authenitcate