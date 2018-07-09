  1. Home
Peach cancels 8 Taiwan-Japan flights on July 10, owing to Super Typhoon Maria

Peach Aviation cancels flights involving Taoyuan airport, Kaohsiung airport and Japan on July 10 in preparation for Super Typhoon Maria

  257
By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/09 17:04

Peach Aviation A320-200 (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Peach Aviation announced today that it has canceled eight flights involving Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Kaohsiung International Airport and Japan on July 10 due to expected wild weather from Super Typhoon Maria.

The category five typhoon is expected to strike northern Taiwan on July 10, with northern and central Taiwan anticipated to see high winds and heavy rain.

Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明), CEO and founder of WeatherRisk Explore Inc., emphasized that "this is a really powerful super typhoon".

The following Peach flights involving Taiwan are canceled for July 10:

  • MM0921/Okinawa (Naha) → Taipei (Taoyuan) (Scheduled departure: 08:25 a.m.)
  • MM0922/Taipei (Taoyuan) → Okinawa (Naha) (Scheduled departure: 09:30 a.m.)
  • MM0933/Okinawa (Naha) → Kaohsiung (Scheduled departure: 11:25 a.m.)
  • MM0934/Kaohsiung → Okinawa (Naha) (Scheduled departure: 12:55 p.m.)
  • MM0925/Okinawa (Naha) → Taipei (Taoyuan) (Scheduled departure: 4.50p.m.)
  • MM0775/Sendai → Taipei (Taoyuan) (Scheduled departure: 4:55 p.m.)
  • MM0926/Taipei (Taoyuan) → Okinawa (Naha) (Scheduled departure: 6.00 p.m.)
  • MM0858/Taipei (Taoyuan) → Tokyo (Haneda) (Scheduled departure: 8.40 p.m.)

Peach Aviation advises passengers to check their Facebook and Twitter webpages for the latest information.

If your reserved flight is canceled, heavily delayed or postponed due to bad weather, Peach advises you to please use the link below to re-book your flight or request refund:

https://ezy.flypeach.com/en/manage/manage-authenitcate
Typhoon Maria
Super Typhoon Maria
Peach Aviation
flight cancelations

