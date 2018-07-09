French far-right leader to appeal withholding of party funds

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine le Pen says she will appeal a decision by two judges to withhold the payment of a public subsidy which she says will kill her party, adding that it amounts to a "coup."

Speaking on BFMTV, the head of the National Rally party, formerly known as the National Front, said the appeal would be lodged Monday, but noted it would not suspend the decision to withhold the funds. Le Pen said Sunday the judges had decided to withhold 2 million euros ($2.35 million), nearly half of a 4.5 million euro subsidy the party was allocated for 2018.

Le Pen described the decision as "a real coup d'etat."

The move came amid an investigation into whether funds for European Parliament assistants were misused. Le Pen denies wrongdoing.