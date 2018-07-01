American sensei practices martial arts with Taipei police

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two American martial art instructors joined a group of Taipei policemen for an combat masterclass on the afternoon of July 9.

Sensei David Camarillo has 34 years of martial arts training and experience in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, judo, and wrestling and is the head instructor at the Guerilla Jiu-Jitsu Academy in California. Camarillo has trained American military personnel, law enforcement, and World Wrestling Association (WWA) athletes for over 10 years.

Camarillo was joined by Khai Wu (吳仲凱), 22, a former bantamweight wrestling champion.

The instructors drilled moves geared at overpowering an opponent such as capturing, carrying, and subduing pressure, according to CNA.



(CNA image)

Camarillo emphasized that when trying to overtake someone, it is important to pay attention to the location of their neck and elbows. With frequent practice, one can anticipate the move's of others, like chess.

The sensei said he enjoys meeting masters from all over the world, like in Taiwan, so that practitioners may gain even more experience and learn from one another.

The Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌) hopes that the real-life combat techniques demonstrated by the Americans will improve the ability of the police force to control and subdue opponents, reducing the likelihood of injury for police and citizens.