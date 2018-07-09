Deranged deer attacks hiker on western Taiwan's Baguashan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A 54-year-old man was viciously attacked by a Formosan sambar deer three times while hiking Baguashan in western Taiwan's Changhua County on July 4, resulting in two broken ribs, four stitches and several abrasions, reported Liberty Times.

The man, surnamed Yeh (葉), began hiking Tianzhong Forest Park Trail on Baguashan at 6:30 p.m., and as he was headed back he suddenly ran into two deer, a doe and her fawn, about 500 meters from the start of the trail.

Taken aback by their sudden appearance in front of him, Yeh froze and tried to let the deer walk past him. After the fawn walked past him, when the doe walked in front of him, it suddenly rushed him and shoved him to the ground.

After he had fallen, the doe started to stomp on him and he described feeling as if he had become the deer's "toy" as it mercilessly knocked him around. Yeh said that after the deer had stomped on his over 10 times, it walked away.

As, Yeh started to slowly come to his feet, he felt the sharp pain of his wounds and the deer charged him again. The deer began to stomp him again and so Yeh tried to run away.

Despite trying to flee, the deer attacked Yeh a third time in the same manner as before. As a fourth wave of attacks appeared to be imminent, Yeh noticed a white railing that he was able to hide behind and the deer was unable to cross.

Fearing that the deer would return, he hid under the railing for 10 minutes to be sure that the agitated animals were some distance away, before slowly limping down the trail and dialing 119.

When Yeh was taken to nearby hospital, he was diagnosed with two broken ribs, received four stitches to his scalp, and was treated for multiple abrasions. After being treated for his wounds, he was then discharged from the hospital that same evening.

Yeh said that when he went to report the incident to the police, they did not know how to handle the case because "they would not be able to capture the assailant." Nevertheless, they give him a form to fill a report.

Yeh emphasized that the wanted to file a police report in the hopes that public authorities will be better informed on the alert that "there are hundreds of hikers in the area every day who could be subject to similar attacks by sambar."

Changhua County Animal, Disease Control Center Director Tung Meng-chih (長董孟) said that many of the local sambar may have been raised by humans but managed to escape several years ago and started to populate Baguashan. The sambar population in the area is unknown, but Tung emphasized that any hikers that encounter the deer to try to immediately try to avoid them.

Liao Pin-hsing (廖彬興), a manager of a deer pasture in Changhua County's Erlin Township (二林), said although sambar are generally quite tame, but when bucks are in heat or does are with fawns, they can become more aggressive. From May through July is mating season for deer and in this case, Liao said the attack could have been a case of the doe's maternal instincts kicking in when it perceived the man to be threatening her fawn.

Therefore, Liao advised hiker to take special care to avoid female deer with offspring.