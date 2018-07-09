Tourism Bureau invites Malaysian celebrity Mira Filzah to star in video promoting Taiwan tourism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau has invited Malaysian star Mira Filzah to be a spokesperson for Taiwan tourism in Malaysia and Brunei areas, according to a CNA report on Monday.

The bureau has also invited the Malaysian celebrity to come to Taiwan to star in a video promoting Taiwan tourism in Malaysia's Muslim society, the report said.

The video named “Salam Taiwan—台灣歡迎您” will premiere in Malaysia at the end of August, according to the report. “Salam” means greeting in Malaysian.

According to a Tourism Bureau’s press release issued on Monday, Malaysia has become the sixth largest market and the largest among ASEAN countries for Taiwan tourism. The number of Malaysian tourists to Taiwan has been on the rise every year, with 528,019 Malaysians visiting Taiwan in 2017, an 11.3% increase from 474,420 in 2016.

Malaysia has a population of about 30 million, of whom 1.8 millions are Muslims; the bureau said, adding that even though Brunei has a population of 400,000, Muslims account for 66% of the country’s total population. The Muslim middle classes in both countries are a market with strong potential for Taiwan tourism, the bureau added.

According to the 2018 Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) report, Taiwan now ranks fifth on the list of Muslim-friendly non-OIC tourist destinations—the first time for the island to break into top five.

The bureau said that Mira Filzah, who has 3 million fans on Instagram, will be joined by three fashion and make-up internet celebrities-- Yasmin Redzuan, Sharifah Rose, and Aisha Liyana—in filming the video in Taiwan.

Besides visiting Taiwan's Taipei 101, Yangmingshan National Park, Ximending, Shihlin Night Market, theme parks and leisure farms, the four will also be filming at Taipei Grand Mosque and restaurants with halal food certification to experience Taiwan’s Muslim friendly environment.

The Tourism Bureau said it will premier the promotional video in Malaysia at the end of August, and the video will be broadcast as an ad on TV, in movie theaters, on outdoor electronic boards, and on the Internet in Malaysia and Brunei.