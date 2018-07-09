  1. Home
NZ to buy Boeing P-8A Poseidon patrol airplanes to improve surveillance in Asia-Pacific

Royal New Zealand Air Force to boost surveillance and monitoring capability and further support rules-based international order

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/09 15:26

Australian P-8 Poseidon. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Royal New Zealand Air Force announced today that it will buy four Boeing P-8A Poseidon marine patrol airplanes from the U.S. Government, in a bid to improve New Zealand's maritime surveillance and to support the rules-based international order, in the face of the deteriorating regional security environment.

The four airplanes, and supporting goods and services will cost NZD$2.346 billion (USD$1.61 billion) and is expected to be delivered in 2023.

The new fleet will replace the aging Lockheed P-3 Orion airplanes that the NZ air force has used since the 1960's.

"The purchase ensures the Defence Force can continue to deliver the country's maritime surveillance, resource protection, humanitarian and disaster response around New Zealand and across the South Pacific,” said New Zealand Minister of Defence, Ron Mark in a statement.

The new P-8A fleet will also enable the New Zealand armed forces to better deal with marine situations, both independently of and in collaboration with its allies and partners in the region.

Some reports suggest the new fleet's maritime patrol and surveillance functions will be used to monitor China's unilateral island building in the South China Sea and its growing presence in the South Pacific.

"Maintaining a maritime patrol capability is essential for New Zealand's national security, and for our ability to contribute to global security efforts," said Mark.

In time, the New Zealand armed forces will look into complementary capability through smaller airplanes or satellites, which will release the P-8A fleet to fly more frequently throughout the South Pacific and further abroad.

The Boeing P-8 Poseidon range is becoming a popular surveillance airplane in the region, with both India and Australia currently using the model, as well as the United States.

South Korea announced on June 25 that it will spend USD$1.177 billion (NTD$ 35.75 billion) on a fleet of P-8 airplanes.
