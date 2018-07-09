Sea warning issued in Taiwan for Super Typhoon Maria

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As Super Typhoon Maria rapidly closes in on Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau issued a sea warning at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon (July 9).

As of 2 p.m. this afternoon, Super Typhoon Maria was located 1,091 kilometers southeast of Taipei, moving west-northwest at a speed of 31 kilometers per hour. Air pressure at the center of the storm is 915 kPa with maximum sustained winds of 198 kilometers per hour and gusts of 245 kilometers per hour.

As the periphery of the storm is rapidly approaching, a warning has been issued for vessels navigating and operating in the waters off eastern, northern, northeast and southern Taiwan (including Orchid Island and Green Island).

The CWB advises against any beach activities on the coastal areas of northern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan, Orchid Island, Green Island, the Hengchung Peninsula, and Matsu due to high waves.

Yesterday, passenger ship companies in Taitung County, eastern Taiwan announced that the operation of all ships between Taitung and either of the offshore islands of Orchid Island and Green Island will be suspended on July 10 and 11 due to Super Typhoon Maria.