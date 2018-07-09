A neighbor's word can bring death sentence in Iraq IS trials

In this May 30, 2018 photo, Hind Zaki, the wife of death row prisoner Ismail Saleh and his mother, right, pose with his portrait at their home in Mosu
BAGHDAD (AP) — Death sentences are being issued at a dizzying rate in Iraq's rush to prosecute and punish suspected members of the Islamic State group, with more than 3,000 handed out over just the past few years.
About 250 people condemned for alleged IS ties have been hanged since 2014, including 101 only last year.
Any allegation of having taken up arms for the militant group can bring the ultimate penalty, even while the evidence is thin and cursory.
The heavy reliance on informants is particularly glaring, given the potential that some are motivated by personal grudges.
Thousands of defendants are pushed through the courts at a rapid clip, with individual trials as short as 10 or 15 minutes and a third of the cases ending in the death penalty.