Ex-Pakistani PM's son-in-law jailed to serve one-year term

Mohammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif leads a rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday July 8, 2018.
Supporters of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party chant slogans during a rally led by Sharif's son-in-law, Mohammad Safdar, in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
Siraj-ul-Haq, leader of the 'Jamaat-e-Islami' religious party, addresses his supporters during an election campaign in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, July 8, 2018.
Supporters of the 'Jamaat-e-Islami' religious party surround their leader, Siraj-ul-Haq, as he rides in a car, during an election campaign in Karachi, Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have sent the son-in-law of the former prime minister to jail after a court sentenced him to one-year imprisonment in a corruption case.
Mohammad Safdar was convicted Friday and authorities arrested him Sunday from the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
On Monday, he was taken to a jail, where he will serve his one-year-sentence if he does not seek bail.
The development came days after an anti-graft tribunal convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Safdar over purchases of luxury apartments in London.
Sharif and Nawaz were sentenced by an anti-graft tribunal in absentia as they were present in London, where Sharif's wife is critically ill.
Sharif is expected to return home Friday and he can be arrested if he does not get bail.