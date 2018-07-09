Indiana attorney general to address calls for him to resign

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill plans to address calls for him to resign amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a state lawmaker and several other women.

The Republican is scheduled to make his comments during a news conference Monday morning at his Statehouse office in Indianapolis.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Statehouse GOP leaders last week called on Hill to resign. Dozens of protesters rallied for his resignation Saturday outside the Statehouse.

An internal legislative memo leaked to media outlets says a lawmaker and three legislative staffers allege Hill drunkenly groped them during a March party. Democratic state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon and Gabrielle McLemore, the Indiana Senate Democrats' communications director, say they were among the victims.

Hill has called the allegations "vicious and false" and has rebuffed calls to resign.