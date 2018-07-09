evian Unveils New Advertising Exclusively for the U.S. after Nearly a Decade of the Baby Saga

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Today, evian announces the launch of new advertising creative exclusively for the U.S. after nearly a decade of the baby saga. The new creative, I Wanna #Liveyoung, evolves from the global Live young campaigns, marking the end of the baby advertisements in the U.S. I Wanna #Liveyoung goes live on July 16 th with out of home, social, influencer activations and sponsored events. I Wanna is inspired by evian’s Live young mindset, which is defined as having an insatiably curious, playful and progressive approach to life. People who embrace this mindset are diverse and multi-dimensional; they refuse to be defined or settle for one path in life. They are the ones who say, “I Wanna.” I Wanna do what I Wanna, I Wanna try what I Wanna, I Wanna be what I Wanna. I Wanna #Liveyoung.

evian’s much-loved, iconic advertising campaign featuring babies is in its ninth year. The baby saga has been incredibly successful since it debuted in 2009 – winning awards, generating millions of views and even setting a Guinness World Record for most viral video ad of all time (evian Roller Babies). During its run, the premium water category has evolved and grown exponentially in the U.S. evian also continues to evolve as a brand and is bringing a fresh and relevant take on what it means to Live young to its U.S. audience. And while evian continues to be a reference for its iconic advertising, branding and unique source in the heart of the French Alps, the brand team in the U.S. saw an opportunity to refresh how people think about the world’s leading natural spring water brand.

“We challenged ourselves in search of new, breakthrough creative – the kind of buzzworthy, culturally meaningful creative evian has always been famous for,” said Olivia Sanchez, VP, marketing for evian in North America. “We drew inspiration from our consumers themselves – we saw them embracing this inspirational outlook on life – they have many facets and dimensions, and are paving their own way in life. As we explored this idea, we quickly realized our brand ambassadors, Maria Sharapova and Madison Keys, are the perfect example of this: they aren’t just successful tennis athletes, but are passionate about other things outside of what they are most famous for.”

Current brand ambassadors Maria Sharapova and Madison Keys will be joined by evian’s newest U.S. ambassador, New York-based Luka Sabbat, to bring the campaign to life. The New York Times profiled Luka Sabbat as an influencer to watch, and noted an admirer, who said: “He’s the cool kid at the party we all want to be.” Each ambassador embodies the spirit of I Wanna #Liveyoung with their multi-faceted endeavors.

With bright colors, modern design and eye-catching photography, the campaign showcases each brand ambassador’s diverse mix of passions, talents and interests, and draws on universal insights for the millennial target.

evian’s water, enriched with naturally occurring electrolytes contributing to the taste that nature intended, inspires people to live a life of their own design and to wanna Live young.

“The concept of doing what I Wanna connected with me immediately,” said Maria Sharapova. “While I’ve worked with evian for a long time because I love the brand and it’s become so interconnected with the culture of tennis, this new creative gets me talking about the many aspects of my life that I love and made me recognize how much I have in common with today’s generation that looks to live a dynamic life, filled with meaningful experiences.”

On July 16 th, the campaign will kick off with outdoor billboards across Los Angeles and New York, including a takeover of the Bryant Park subway station in New York, immersing parkgoers and the neighborhood in the spirit of I Wanna #Liveyoung.

On social, the brand is tapping several local influencers in New York and Los Angeles to share their own I Wanna stories that encourage people to carve their own path.

Several events will bring the campaign to life over the course of the next few months:

A launch event (August 23) will invite guests to step into the world of Maria, Madison and Luka with a one-night only immersive evian experience with SBE, a brand partner, at the Hudson Hotel in New York. An event with the anti-bullying organization (August 20), FearlesslyGiRL – a passion project for Madison that aims to create a kinder girl world – will bring young girls together with Madison and other female role models in a forum that will show how to build confidence, explore new possibilities and follow their own paths – aligning closely with the spirit of I Wanna #Liveyoung. The U.S. Open, a sport partnership for evian for more than 30 years, will give consumers the opportunity to create content with an interactive I Wanna campaign billboard and share what they wanna. Additionally, the brand will bring I Wanna to life with visibility throughout the grounds on evian Day (August 30) and the U.S. Open Experience at New York’s Brookfield Place with evian brand ambassadors and giveaways. New York Fashion Week (September 6 – 14) will introduce eventgoers at Spring Studios to an elevated version of the I Wanna creative to match the clean, chic concept of the venue.

