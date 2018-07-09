  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/09 11:01
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 71 275 71 94 .342
Altuve Hou 92 361 61 122 .338
Segura Sea 84 349 61 115 .330
JMartinez Bos 85 328 64 108 .329
MMachado Bal 88 339 43 106 .313
Trout LAA 91 314 68 98 .312
Simmons LAA 80 296 42 91 .307
Brantley Cle 77 314 47 96 .306
MDuffy TB 73 288 28 88 .306
Gurriel Hou 72 290 40 88 .303
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Judge, New York, 25; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 4 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 74; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; MMachado, Baltimore, 60; KDavis, Oakland, 59; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 59; Judge, New York, 58; Bregman, Houston, 57.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.