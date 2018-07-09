‘Taiwan Waves’ concert enchants locals in Central Park, New York City

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The "Taiwan Waves" open-air concert was held in Central Park, New York City on July 7, as part of the annual SummerStage music festival, reported CNA.

The event drew in thousands of spectators to see Sheng-xiang & Band (生祥樂隊), Elephant Gym (大象體操) and Soft Lipa (蛋堡) on a mild evening.

SummerStage is the largest free music festival in New York City, which has been put on for the last 33 years. This year's event is almost entirely free and will see dozens of musicians perform on numerous stages in public parks from June 2 to September 27.

This year's line-up includes a wide variety of music genres from hip hop to rock, and from classical to jazz. Dance parties, poetry, ballet and opera are also on the agenda.

Lin Sheng-xiang (林生祥) led Sheng-xiang & Band to open the concert, playing songs in Taiwanese Hakka language and the soundtrack to the 2017 film "The Great Buddha +" (大佛普拉斯). Elephant Gym played next and Soft Lipa finished up.



Lin Sheng-xiang in concert. (CNA image)

Lin said that we was worried about his singing voice, but it turned out to be better than expected and the audience was enthusiastic.

Lin added that there are many Taiwanese people in New York City, and he hoped his music reached local residents, too.

New York City office worker, Kenta said that Elephant Gym's talent made them stick out, and that he is enchanted with their music.