Super Typhoon Maria poised to pounce on Taiwan Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Super Typhoon Maria is poised to strike northern Taiwan on Tuesday (July 10) and it is anticipated that the storm will take a full day to pass over the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As the category 5 typhoon nears Taiwan, a sea warning is likely to be issued this afternoon and as the storm is estimated to have a 90 percent chance of striking northern and northeastern Taiwan, a land warning is likely in the early morning tomorrow, according to the CWB. The typhoon is expected to first impact at some point in the afternoon on Tuesday and continue to affect northern Taiwan until Wednesday afternoon.

As of 2 a.m. this morning, Maria was 1,460 kilometers southeast of Taipei rapidly moving west-northwest toward northern Taiwan at a speed of 26 kilometers per hour, according to the CWB. Maria is registering maximum sustained winds of 198 kilometers per hour with wind gusts of up to 244 kilometers per hour.



Image from Himawari-8 satellite. (Japan Meteorological Agency)

Although Maria has not yet started to impact Taiwan today, northern and eastern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula, and coastal areas of the Matsu Islands will see large waves, therefore people visiting coastal areas are advised to exercise caution.

The eastern and southern Taiwan, as well as the Hengchun Peninsula are expected to see scattered showers today as the island starts to become influenced by the typhoon's periphery, reported Liberty Times. However, most of Taiwan will see clear skies and balmy weather, with highs in northern Taiwan reaching 35 to 36 degrees Celsius and the rest of the country reaching 33 to 35 degrees.



(CWB satellite image)

Today, much of Taiwan will high to very high levels of UV radiation, with high levels reported in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County and Lienchiang County. Meanwhile, many of the rest of teh counties and cities in the country will see very high levels of UV radiation, therefore, the public is urged to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated to avoid heat stroke.



(JTWC satellite image)

Projections



CWB map of potential track.



CWB map of areas most likely to be impacted by Super Typhoon Maria.



Map from Tropical Storm Risk (TSR).