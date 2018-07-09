  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/09 09:09
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 7 .632
Connecticut 10 9 .526 2
Atlanta 9 9 .500
Chicago 7 12 .368 5
New York 5 14 .263 7
Indiana 2 17 .105 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 15 5 .750
Phoenix 14 6 .700 1
Los Angeles 12 8 .600 3
Minnesota 11 8 .579
Dallas 10 8 .556 4
Las Vegas 8 12 .400 7

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 83, Los Angeles 74

Chicago 77, Minnesota 63

Las Vegas 94, Connecticut 90

Sunday's Games

Dallas 97, New York 87

Atlanta 76, Phoenix 70

Seattle 97, Washington 91

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.<