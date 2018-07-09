Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|120
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
Bibens-Dirkx, Leclerc (6), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Fulmer, Farmer (8), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (9) and McCann. W_Bibens-Dirkx 2-2. L_Fulmer 3-8. Sv_Kela (22). HRs_Texas, Profar (9).
___
|New York
|100
|000
|000
|1—2
|9
|1
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000
|0—1
|6
|0
German, Warren (7), Green (9), Dav.Robertson (10) and Romine; Borucki, Oh (8), Clippard (10) and Martin. W_Green 5-1. L_Clippard 4-3. Sv_Dav.Robertson (2). HRs_Toronto, Morales (10).
___
|Oakland
|110
|002
|110—6
|12
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Bre.Anderson, Petit (6), Buchter (8), Pagan (9) and Phegley; Bieber, Otero (7), Rzepczynski (7), McAllister (7), Tomlin (9) and R.Perez. W_Bre.Anderson 1-2. L_Bieber 4-1. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (9), Lowrie (16).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|10x—2
|3
|1
Giolito, Soria (8) and K.Smith; Keuchel, McHugh (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi. W_Keuchel 6-8. L_Giolito 5-8. Sv_Rondon (7). HRs_Houston, Altuve (9).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|028
|00x—10
|11
|0
Cobb, Fry (6), Meisinger (6), M.Castro (7), Brach (8) and Joseph, Sisco; Odorizzi, Belisle (7), Rogers (8), Magill (9) and Garver. W_Odorizzi 4-6. L_Cobb 2-11. HRs_Baltimore, Davis (9). Minnesota, Escobar (14), Dozier (13), Garver (4).
___
|Boston
|001
|120
|300—7
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|100
|001—4
|12
|1
Porcello, M.Barnes (8), Thornburg (9), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Fillmyer, Sparkman (5), Romero (7), Adam (8), Peralta (9) and Butera. W_Porcello 11-3. L_Fillmyer 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (27).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|302
|011
|020—9
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Eovaldi, Kittredge (8) and Sucre; Flexen, Beck (4), Bashlor (7), Sewald (8), T.Peterson (9) and Mesoraco. W_Eovaldi 3-3. L_Flexen 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (17), Bauers (3), Wendle (3).
___
|Colorado
|100
|012
|000—4
|5
|1
|Seattle
|300
|003
|00x—6
|7
|0
Senzatela, McGee (7), Rusin (8) and Iannetta; LeBlanc, Pazos (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas. W_LeBlanc 5-0. L_Senzatela 3-2. Sv_Diaz (35). HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (8), Blackmon (17), Story (17). Seattle, Healy (18).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|1
|Pittsburgh
|010
|300
|00x—4
|9
|0
D.Anderson, Leiter Jr. (6), A.Davis (8) and Knapp; Kingham, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Kingham 3-4. L_D.Anderson 0-1. Sv_Vazquez (18). HRs_Philadelphia, Williams (11).
___
|Miami
|030
|100
|204—10
|22
|0
|Washington
|011
|000
|000—
|2
|5
|1
Richards, Rucinski (4), Conley (5), Steckenrider (7), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto, Holaday; Roark, Grace (5), Miller (7), Kintzler (8), Madson (9), Reynolds (9) and Kieboom, Severino. W_Conley 3-1. L_Roark 3-11.
___
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|002—
|3
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|005
|000
|14x—10
|10
|3
Newcomb, Jackson (4), Gohara (5), S.Freeman (7), Phillips (7) and Suzuki; Guerra, Jennings (7), T.Williams (8), J.Barnes (9) and Kratz. W_Guerra 6-5. L_Newcomb 8-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (6), Aguilar 2 (22), Thames (13).
___
|Cincinnati
|001
|210
|001
|0—5
|8
|2
|Chicago
|020
|100
|200
|1—6
|11
|2
Castillo, Lorenzen (5), Crockett (7), D.Hernandez (7), Hughes (9), Stephens (10) and Barnhart, Casali; Lester, Strop (7), Edwards (8), Wilson (8), Cishek (8), Morrow (9), Farrell (10) and Contreras. W_Farrell 3-3. L_Stephens 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (19), Duvall (14).
___
|St. Louis
|010
|210
|130—
|8
|11
|2
|San Francisco
|003
|035
|02x—13
|17
|0
J.Flaherty, Mayers (3), Brebbia (5), G.Holland (6), Cecil (6), Tuivailala (8) and Pena; Bumgarner, Moronta (6), Dyson (7), Black (8), Watson (8), Blach (9) and Posey. W_Bumgarner 2-3. L_Brebbia 1-3. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (17), Munoz (5). San Francisco, Sandoval (8).