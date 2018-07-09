Harper to start All-Star Game at home park in Washington

Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper will be in his usual spot for the All-Star Game.

Harper has been voted into the starting lineup for the July 17 game at his home park in Washington. Harper is batting just .218 this season, but he has 21 homers and 50 RBIs.

Nick Markakis and Matt Kemp will join Harper in the NL outfield. Markakis has been a key performer for the surprising Atlanta Braves, and Kemp's return to the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a smashing success.

The All-Star rosters were unveiled Sunday night.

The Chicago Cubs will have two starters after catcher Willson Contreras and second baseman Javier Baez each won a close race at their position in fan balloting. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford round out the NL starting lineup.

