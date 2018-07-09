Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Texas 120 000 000—3 8 0 Detroit 000 000 000—0 4 1

Bibens-Dirkx, Leclerc (6), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Fulmer, Farmer (8), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (9) and McCann. W_Bibens-Dirkx 2-2. L_Fulmer 3-8. Sv_Kela (22). HRs_Texas, Profar (9).

___

New York 100 000 000 1—2 9 1 Toronto 000 001 000 0—1 6 0

(10 innings)

German, Warren (7), Green (9), Dav.Robertson (10) and Romine; Borucki, Oh (8), Clippard (10) and Martin. W_Green 5-1. L_Clippard 4-3. Sv_Dav.Robertson (2). HRs_Toronto, Morales (10).

___

Oakland 110 002 110—6 12 1 Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0

Bre.Anderson, Petit (6), Buchter (8), Pagan (9) and Phegley; Bieber, Otero (7), Rzepczynski (7), McAllister (7), Tomlin (9) and R.Perez. W_Bre.Anderson 1-2. L_Bieber 4-1. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (9), Lowrie (16).

___

Chicago 000 000 100—1 6 0 Houston 000 100 10x—2 3 1

Giolito, Soria (8) and K.Smith; Keuchel, McHugh (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi. W_Keuchel 6-8. L_Giolito 5-8. Sv_Rondon (7). HRs_Houston, Altuve (9).

___

Baltimore 000 000 001— 1 7 1 Minnesota 000 028 00x—10 11 0

Cobb, Fry (6), Meisinger (6), M.Castro (7), Brach (8) and Joseph, Sisco; Odorizzi, Belisle (7), Rogers (8), Magill (9) and Garver. W_Odorizzi 4-6. L_Cobb 2-11. HRs_Baltimore, Davis (9). Minnesota, Escobar (14), Dozier (13), Garver (4).

___

Boston 001 120 300—7 14 0 Kansas City 002 100 001—4 12 1

Porcello, M.Barnes (8), Thornburg (9), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Fillmyer, Sparkman (5), Romero (7), Adam (8), Peralta (9) and Butera. W_Porcello 11-3. L_Fillmyer 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (27).

___

INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay 302 011 020—9 9 0 New York 000 000 000—0 2 0

Eovaldi, Kittredge (8) and Sucre; Flexen, Beck (4), Bashlor (7), Sewald (8), T.Peterson (9) and Mesoraco. W_Eovaldi 3-3. L_Flexen 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (17), Bauers (3), Wendle (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 000 100 000—1 4 1 Pittsburgh 010 300 00x—4 9 0

D.Anderson, Leiter Jr. (6), A.Davis (8) and Knapp; Kingham, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Kingham 3-4. L_D.Anderson 0-1. Sv_Vazquez (18). HRs_Philadelphia, Williams (11).

___

Miami 030 100 204—10 22 0 Washington 011 000 000— 2 5 1

Richards, Rucinski (4), Conley (5), Steckenrider (7), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto, Holaday; Roark, Grace (5), Miller (7), Kintzler (8), Madson (9), Reynolds (9) and Kieboom, Severino. W_Conley 3-1. L_Roark 3-11.

___

Atlanta 000 010 002— 3 10 0 Milwaukee 005 000 14x—10 10 3

Newcomb, Jackson (4), Gohara (5), S.Freeman (7), Phillips (7) and Suzuki; Guerra, Jennings (7), T.Williams (8), J.Barnes (9) and Kratz. W_Guerra 6-5. L_Newcomb 8-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (6), Aguilar 2 (22), Thames (13).

___

Cincinnati 001 210 001 0—5 8 2 Chicago 020 100 200 1—6 11 2

(10 innings)

Castillo, Lorenzen (5), Crockett (7), D.Hernandez (7), Hughes (9), Stephens (10) and Barnhart, Casali; Lester, Strop (7), Edwards (8), Wilson (8), Cishek (8), Morrow (9), Farrell (10) and Contreras. W_Farrell 3-3. L_Stephens 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (19), Duvall (14).