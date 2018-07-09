BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Connecticut
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Atlanta
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Chicago
|7
|12
|.368
|5½
|New York
|5
|14
|.263
|7½
|Indiana
|2
|17
|.105
|10½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Phoenix
|14
|6
|.700
|½
|Los Angeles
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Dallas
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Las Vegas
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
___
|Saturday's Games
Washington 83, Los Angeles 74
Chicago 77, Minnesota 63
Las Vegas 94, Connecticut 90
|Sunday's Games
Dallas 97, New York 87
Atlanta 76, Phoenix 70
Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.<