BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/09 05:09
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 6 .667
Connecticut 10 9 .526
Atlanta 9 9 .500 3
Chicago 7 12 .368
New York 5 14 .263
Indiana 2 17 .105 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 14 5 .737
Phoenix 14 6 .700 ½
Los Angeles 12 8 .600
Minnesota 11 8 .579 3
Dallas 10 8 .556
Las Vegas 8 12 .400

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 83, Los Angeles 74

Chicago 77, Minnesota 63

Las Vegas 94, Connecticut 90

Sunday's Games

Dallas 97, New York 87

Atlanta 76, Phoenix 70

Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.<