Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|120
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
Bibens-Dirkx, Leclerc (6), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Fulmer, Farmer (8), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (9) and McCann. W_Bibens-Dirkx 2-2. L_Fulmer 3-8. Sv_Kela (22). HRs_Texas, Profar (9).
___
|New York
|100
|000
|000
|1—2
|9
|1
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000
|0—1
|6
|0
German, Warren (7), Green (9), Dav.Robertson (10) and Romine; Borucki, Oh (8), Clippard (10) and Martin. W_Green 5-1. L_Clippard 4-3. Sv_Dav.Robertson (2). HRs_Toronto, Morales (10).
___
|Oakland
|110
|002
|110—6
|12
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
B.Anderson, Petit (6), Buchter (8), Pagan (9) and Phegley; Bieber, Otero (7), Rzepczynski (7), McAllister (7), Tomlin (9) and Perez. W_B.Anderson 1-2. L_Bieber 4-1. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (9), Lowrie (16).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|10x—2
|3
|1
Giolito, Soria (8) and K.Smith; Keuchel, McHugh (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi. W_Keuchel 6-8. L_Giolito 5-8. Sv_Rondon (7). HRs_Houston, Altuve (9).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|302
|011
|020—9
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Eovaldi, Kittredge (8) and Sucre; Flexen, Beck (4), Bashlor (7), Sewald (8), Peterson (9) and Mesoraco. W_Eovaldi 3-3. L_Flexen 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (17), Bauers (3), Wendle (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|1
|Pittsburgh
|010
|300
|00x—4
|9
|0
D.Anderson, Leiter Jr. (6), A.Davis (8) and Knapp; Kingham, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Kingham 3-4. L_D.Anderson 0-1. Sv_Vazquez (18). HRs_Philadelphia, Williams (11).