Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Texas 120 000 000—3 8 0 Detroit 000 000 000—0 4 1

Bibens-Dirkx, Leclerc (6), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Fulmer, Farmer (8), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (9) and McCann. W_Bibens-Dirkx 2-2. L_Fulmer 3-8. Sv_Kela (22). HRs_Texas, Profar (9).

___

New York 100 000 000 1—2 9 1 Toronto 000 001 000 0—1 6 0

(10 innings)

German, Warren (7), Green (9), Dav.Robertson (10) and Romine; Borucki, Oh (8), Clippard (10) and Martin. W_Green 5-1. L_Clippard 4-3. Sv_Dav.Robertson (2). HRs_Toronto, Morales (10).

___

Oakland 110 002 110—6 12 1 Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0

B.Anderson, Petit (6), Buchter (8), Pagan (9) and Phegley; Bieber, Otero (7), Rzepczynski (7), McAllister (7), Tomlin (9) and Perez. W_B.Anderson 1-2. L_Bieber 4-1. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (9), Lowrie (16).

___

Chicago 000 000 100—1 6 0 Houston 000 100 10x—2 3 1

Giolito, Soria (8) and K.Smith; Keuchel, McHugh (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi. W_Keuchel 6-8. L_Giolito 5-8. Sv_Rondon (7). HRs_Houston, Altuve (9).

___

INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay 302 011 020—9 9 0 New York 000 000 000—0 2 0

Eovaldi, Kittredge (8) and Sucre; Flexen, Beck (4), Bashlor (7), Sewald (8), Peterson (9) and Mesoraco. W_Eovaldi 3-3. L_Flexen 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (17), Bauers (3), Wendle (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 000 100 000—1 4 1 Pittsburgh 010 300 00x—4 9 0

D.Anderson, Leiter Jr. (6), A.Davis (8) and Knapp; Kingham, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Kingham 3-4. L_D.Anderson 0-1. Sv_Vazquez (18). HRs_Philadelphia, Williams (11).