Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Texas 120 000 000—3 8 0 Detroit 000 000 000—0 4 1

Bibens-Dirkx, Leclerc (6), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Fulmer, Farmer (8), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (9) and McCann. W_Bibens-Dirkx 2-2. L_Fulmer 3-8. Sv_Kela (22). HRs_Texas, Profar (9).

___

New York 100 000 000 1—2 9 1 Toronto 000 001 000 0—1 6 0

(10 innings)

German, Warren (7), Green (9), Dav.Robertson (10) and Romine; Borucki, Oh (8), Clippard (10) and Martin. W_Green 5-1. L_Clippard 4-3. Sv_Dav.Robertson (2). HRs_Toronto, Morales (9).

___

INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay 302 011 020—9 9 0 New York 000 000 000—0 2 0

Eovaldi, Kittredge (8) and Sucre; Flexen, Beck (4), Bashlor (7), Sewald (8), Peterson (9) and Mesoraco. W_Eovaldi 3-3. L_Flexen 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (17), Bauers (3), Wendle (3).