Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|120
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
Bibens-Dirkx, Leclerc (6), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Fulmer, Farmer (8), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (9) and McCann. W_Bibens-Dirkx 2-2. L_Fulmer 3-8. Sv_Kela (22). HRs_Texas, Profar (9).
___
|New York
|100
|000
|000
|1—2
|9
|1
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000
|0—1
|6
|0
German, Warren (7), Green (9), Dav.Robertson (10) and Romine; Borucki, Oh (8), Clippard (10) and Martin. W_Green 5-1. L_Clippard 4-3. Sv_Dav.Robertson (2). HRs_Toronto, Morales (10).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|302
|011
|020—9
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Eovaldi, Kittredge (8) and Sucre; Flexen, Beck (4), Bashlor (7), Sewald (8), Peterson (9) and Mesoraco. W_Eovaldi 3-3. L_Flexen 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (17), Bauers (3), Wendle (3).