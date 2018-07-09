Porch floor collapses, injuring at least 15 partygoers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a porch has collapsed at a Connecticut home, sending 15 people to a hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

About 20 people were on a second-floor balcony in Hartford on Saturday night when the floor gave way. Infants and young children were among the injured.

Witnesses told The Hartford Courant the gathering was a party celebrating the birth of two babies.

The Fire Marshal's Office deemed the structure to be habitable following an inspection. The cause of the porch collapse remains under investigation.