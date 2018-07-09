French far-right leader says withheld funds doom her party

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has lashed out at a decision to withhold the payment of a public subsidy for her party, saying it amounted to "certain death" for the National Rally.

Le Pen said Sunday that two judges decided to withhold a payment of 2 million euros, or nearly half of the 4.5 million euros the party was supposed to get for the year.

She says the money due to be dispersed on Monday is essential for the party, formerly called the National Front, to meet its payroll, rent and other running costs. Le Pen said the decision to withhold the subsidy is like imposing "a death penalty."

The decision came amid an investigation into whether funds for European Parliament assistants were misused.