England sets India 199 to win series-decider 3rd T20

BRISTOL, England (AP) — England scored 198-9 in the third Twenty20 cricket international against India at the County Ground on Sunday.

Jason Roy blasted 67 runs off 31 deliveries, including seven sixes, and opening partner Jos Buttler hit 34 off 21. The pair shared a first-wicket partnership of 94 in the series decider until Buttler was bowled by Siddarth Kaul (2-35) at the end of the eighth over.

Roy was caught behind shortly after off the bowling of Deepak Chahar.

Hardik Pandya was India's most successful bowler with 4-38 off four overs.

India won the first T20 by eight wickets at Manchester before England leveled the three-match series with a five-wicket win at Cardiff.