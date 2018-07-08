Wimbledon glance: Federer, Nadal, Williams start Week 2

A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic all will be in action as Week 2 begins. So will Serena Williams.

Wimbledon's unique second Monday is guaranteed to be busy: This is the only Grand Slam tournament that schedules all 16 men's and women's fourth-round singles matches on one day's schedule. The No. 1-seeded Federer, seeking a record-extending ninth title at the All England Club and 21st major trophy overall, opens the proceedings at Centre Court by taking on No. 22 Adrian Mannarino of France, who never has been to the quarterfinals at any Slam. Federer? He's been to the final eight 52 times. Another statistic that makes this one seem like quite a mismatch: Federer is 5-0 against Mannarino, winning 12 of the 13 sets they've played. Not only has Federer not lost a set in the tournament so far, and not only hasn't he been broken so far, he hasn't so much as faced a single break point. Mannarino, meanwhile, has converted 19 of 29 break points he's earned as a returner, the highest success rate of anyone remaining. No. 2 seed Nadal, a two-time champion, tries to get back to the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the first time since 2011, meeting 93rd-ranked Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic, while No. 12 Djokovic, who's won Wimbledon three times, meets 40th-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia. Williams will follow Federer at Centre Court, and she plays 120th-ranked qualifier Evgeniya Rodina of Russia. They are the last two mothers remaining in the singles draw of the half-dozen who started. Williams is also the lone past Wimbledon champion left in the women's bracket; she owns seven titles, including in 2015 and 2016, the previous two times she entered the tournament. Only one of the top 10 women's seeds remains after an upset-filled Week 1: No. 7 Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up. She plays the day's first match on No. 2 Court, facing No. 20 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who eliminated Venus Williams in the third round.

OTHER MEN'S MATCHUPS MONDAY

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina vs. Gilles Simon of France, No. 8 Kevin Anderson of South Africa vs. Gael Monfils of France, No. 9 John Isner of the U.S. vs. No. 31 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 13 Milos Raonic of Canada vs. Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S., and No. 24 Kei Nishikori of Japan vs. qualifier Ernests Gulbis of Latvia.

OTHER WOMEN'S MATCHUPS MONDAY

No. 11 Angelique Kerber of Germany vs. Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, No. 13 Julia Goerges of Germany vs. Donna Vekic of Croatia, Camila Giorgi of Italy vs. Ekaterina Makarova of Russia, Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan vs. Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia, and Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium vs. Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

MONDAY'S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 84 degrees (29 Celsius).

STAT OF THE DAY

67 — Consecutive service games won at Wimbledon by Federer, a streak that dates to last year's semifinals.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Here, if you don't have a big, big serve, you can't feel ... safe." — Nadal.

___

