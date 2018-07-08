My travelogue of a July getaway in amazing Nanao in northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan)—If there is one place in Taiwan where you can indulge yourself in the joys of exploring both the mountains and the sea, where you can enjoy quietness and relaxation, and where you can engage in lots of adventure activities, it must be Nanao Township in Taiwan's northeastern county of Yilan.

I embarked on my getaway to Nanao on Friday (July 6) at noon. I took National Highway No. 5 because it was the quickest way to get to Yilan County from Taipei. At the end of the National Highway No. 5, I took the Suhua Highway (Provincial Highway No. 9). Since a couple of sections under the Suhua Highway Improvement Project were completed and open to the traffic not long ago, travel from Taipei to Yilan and Hualien has been a lot easier and quicker.

Nanao, located in the southeast of Yilan County, is geologically formed by the alluvial plain of three river (Nanaou River, Nanao North River and Nanao South River), and the town is surrounded by high mountains on the north, west and south sides, with the east side bordering the Pacific Ocean with a 8-kilometer long beautiful mixed sand and pebble beach.

The first thing I did after arriving in Nanaou was to have shaved ice at an ice shop called Jianhua Ice Shop (建華冰店), a traditional ice shop on the main street (Provincial Highway No. 9) that sells really delicious shaved ice. I chose the mulberry ice from a great many choices.

After eating the ice, I checked in the bed and breakfast that I had booked in advance before setting out on any activity. Since it was already late in the afternoon, I figured I could finish hiking the short Jhaoyang Trai (朝陽步道). The trail runs up and over a 181-meter seaside mountain. Because of its seaside location and height, the trail would have incredible views of the Pacific Ocean, the Nanao alluvial plain, the mountains that surround Nanao, and the Nanao River estuary had it not been for the thick forests that cover both sides of the mountain that virtually block all the views of the surroundings. It was kind of disappointing, but I would rather it be that way than cut all the trees in order to have nice views.

After the hiking, I drove to the beach and swam at the Nanao River estuary, which is an amazing geological spectacle because the water in the river is running parallel to the sea separated by a long, narrow strip of gravel sand. It was the first time I ever swam in such a unique place. I let myself carried away by the river water into the sea. However, please don’t imitate my action because it is really dangerous.

The Nanao River estuary

After the cooling off at the estuary, I returned to Haishan B&B and found it extremely clean and spacious. For NT$1,200 per night, it is really a good value. I felt even appreciative of the B&B after seeing the abundant traditional Taiwanese breakfast, which had eight courses of dishes plus a super big bowl of rice porridge with sweet potato.

Breakfast at the B&B

Saturday was an action-packed day of fun and adventure. In the morning, I visited a waterfall called the Aohua Waterfall, which is located at the border between Yilan County and Hualien County. I drove about 40 kilometers or so to get to the remote waterfall. I turned right immediately after my car passed through the Aohua Tunnel. After making the right turn, I went straight at two intersections, where there were no direction signs for the waterfall, and at the third intersection, the direction sign appearsed and I followed the sign by taking the left. Part of the road to the waterfall is covered with gravel but still drivable at this time of the year. At the end of the road, I saw some parked cars on the roadside and I knew I had to park my car here too.

After parking my car, I walked down a trail on the right to a river bed, crossed the river and went up the stairs. It took about 15 minutes to walk up to the waterfall. The tall waterfall is pristine and beautiful, and there is a big and deep pond under the waterfall. I swam around the pond and under the waterfall to my heart’s content before I headed back to downtown Nanao. Again, please don’t copy my action as it could be deadly if you have no experience of swimming under a powerful waterfall.

The last thing I did in Nanao was renting a beach buggy from a store across the Hi Life convenient store on the main street and driving it to the shore to explore the "secret beach." It was also my first time to drive this type of special vehicle. The rent is NT$1,000 for two hours.

The secret beach is the southern section of the mixed sand and pebble beach. This unique section of the beach, which has many sea caves of different sizes, is popular among people who like to drive a four-wheel drive vehicle to explore the nature. I drove all the way to the biggest sea cave on this beach, which is located near the south end of the beach, and took some photos of the cave.

The secret beach

I found that Nanao is also a nice place for jogging enthusiasts because the whole town is set between the mountains and the sea with three rivers running through. Runners will enjoy jogging anywhere in the town because of the beautiful scenery, quietness and light traffic or almost no traffic at some corners of the town.

For people who like river trekking, Nanao’s Lupi Creek is a popular place among enthusiasts.

The Lupi Creek