Thailand cave rescue: First boys rescued from trapped soccer team

The first members of a youth soccer team trapped with their coach in a flooded cave in northern Thailand have been rescued and are on their way to the hospital, local officials said on Sunday.

"Two kids are out. They are currently at the field hospital near the cave," said Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai's health department told Reuters news agency.

Reuters later reported that six boys have left the cave, citing a senior member of the medical team involved in the rescue, while AFP cited the defense ministry spokesman as saying four boys had been rescued.

News agency AFP reported four boys have reached a rescue base inside the cave and that they "will walk out of the cave shortly," citing the country's defense ministry spokesman.

What we know so far:

Between two to six boys have been rescued in the first phase of the operation to free the trapped soccer team, Thai officials told reports.

Two ambulances and a helicopter were seen leaving the cave site, according to local reports. It remains unclear how many of the boys have actually left the cave.

The operation will take two to three days to complete, as each round trip from the rescue camp in the cave to the site where the boys and their coach are located takes 11 hours.

Complicated rescue:

Local government officials said 13 foreign and five Thai divers are taking part in the long and dangerous operation to free the 12 young soccer players and their 25-year-old coach. The rescuers and boys will have to contend with navigating tight passageways filled with muddy watter and strong currents, as well as with oxygen-depleted air. A former Thai navy SEAL died making the dive on Friday.

More to follow...

rs/jm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)