Tai Tzu-ying clinches Indonesia Open women's singles title

Taipei, July 8 (CNA) World No. 1 badminton player Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan won the women's singles title at the BLIBLI Indonesia Open in Jakarta, beating China's No. 5 seed Chen Yufei(???) 21-23, 21-15, 21-9.

The victory marked Tai's 29th consecutive career win and her 5th straight title this year.

After losing the first game, Tai got off to a good start in the second but was given a tough fight by her Chinese opponent before she was able to power through to a hard-fought 21-15, 21-9 victory in 53 minutes.

Before clinching the BLIBLI Indonesia Open, the 24-year-old defending champion claimed her third Malaysia Open title with a 22-20, 21-11 win over China's He Bingjiao (???) in just 35 minutes earlier this month to further consolidate her world No. 1 women's singles ranking.

The BLIBLI Indonesia Open 2018, a HSBC BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament, has a purse of US$1.25 million, with singles winners awarded US$87,500 each.

In January, Tai took the US$350,000 Indonesia Masters in Jakarta in her seventh straight win over Saina Nehwal of India.

