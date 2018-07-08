Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 8, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;83;75;Rain and a t-storm;83;75;SW;8;84%;79%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;113;91;Sunny and very warm;107;90;NW;8;36%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;70;Sunny and very warm;99;68;W;15;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Overcast and humid;84;67;Sunny and pleasant;80;66;E;7;64%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;A morning shower;72;57;NNW;10;71%;64%;3

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;64;54;A shower or two;63;50;SSE;13;64%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;111;83;Sunny and hot;108;86;WSW;7;26%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds breaking;82;62;Mostly sunny, warm;89;66;N;8;45%;16%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and drizzle;56;48;Areas of low clouds;58;43;S;11;75%;26%;1

Athens, Greece;Severe thunderstorms;90;72;Partly sunny;85;70;S;7;57%;66%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;62;53;A shower;59;49;WNW;12;72%;82%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;114;83;Sunny and hot;115;84;NW;12;11%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;96;75;A t-storm around;91;75;SSW;9;66%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;69;A p.m. shower or two;79;69;W;13;77%;86%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mainly cloudy;92;79;A t-storm or two;91;79;W;8;69%;72%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;86;73;Partly sunny, humid;84;74;S;9;63%;18%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;86;73;Partly sunny;86;72;SE;5;71%;41%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;78;61;Thunderstorms;74;60;NW;7;81%;88%;3

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;79;60;Rather cloudy;75;56;NW;8;49%;43%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;65;49;A shower in the a.m.;64;49;SE;8;74%;66%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine;82;50;Mostly sunny;83;50;N;5;41%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;78;61;A thundershower;82;63;NNW;10;49%;63%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;79;55;A morning shower;77;54;N;6;53%;64%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;77;64;Thunderstorms;77;64;N;6;81%;91%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;80;60;Showers and t-storms;82;61;N;5;49%;84%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;55;42;Sun and some clouds;52;40;E;5;61%;7%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;Mostly sunny;84;60;NNW;5;33%;29%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;71;68;Rain and drizzle;76;71;NE;9;84%;83%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;101;77;Sunny and very warm;100;77;NNE;7;28%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny, nice and warm;79;55;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;SSE;10;51%;4%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;65;A shower or t-storm;80;65;S;4;66%;67%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;84;Cloudy, breezy, warm;100;84;WSW;14;50%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Plenty of sunshine;84;70;Sunny and hot;90;73;WSW;8;51%;44%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;88;80;Cloudy with showers;86;79;WSW;14;79%;96%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and clouds;74;56;Showers and t-storms;70;55;WNW;9;58%;82%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Showers and t-storms;84;78;Mostly sunny, nice;84;78;WNW;7;81%;25%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A shower or t-storm;90;76;S;6;67%;75%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;70;Nice with some sun;84;70;SSE;12;72%;28%;8

Delhi, India;Hot with some sun;104;85;Hot with some sun;102;84;ESE;6;55%;21%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;95;65;Mostly sunny;95;65;SSE;7;25%;2%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;81;A t-storm in spots;92;81;SSE;11;74%;73%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;94;70;Increasing clouds;88;71;SSE;6;52%;16%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Warm with some sun;78;55;Not as warm;70;49;ENE;8;70%;41%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;106;73;Sunshine and hot;104;73;NNE;6;18%;7%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;78;68;Mostly sunny;79;68;SSW;5;73%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;87;79;A thunderstorm;89;79;E;6;82%;84%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;66;49;Sun and clouds;68;49;ESE;7;61%;44%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Partly sunny;89;74;E;9;71%;28%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Thickening clouds;72;56;Partly sunny, nice;70;58;NW;7;65%;41%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;91;77;A couple of t-storms;89;78;SW;12;82%;91%;5

Hong Kong, China;Brief a.m. showers;88;81;Morning showers;90;81;E;11;73%;84%;13

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;85;75;Spotty showers;87;76;ENE;12;60%;85%;11

Hyderabad, India;Rain and drizzle;80;73;A little rain;80;73;WSW;8;79%;86%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;106;84;Hazy and hot;104;83;ENE;10;42%;44%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Lots of sun, humid;82;69;Humid with sunshine;84;70;NE;7;66%;15%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;91;73;A t-storm around;92;76;NNW;6;61%;55%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with clearing;107;86;Partly sunny, warm;100;87;N;12;39%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;62;39;A little p.m. rain;62;40;N;5;55%;79%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;104;67;Sunny and hot;100;68;NNW;5;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;92;85;Hazy sun;92;85;SW;12;59%;29%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon downpours;79;70;Thunderstorms;81;69;S;4;84%;91%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;81;Mostly sunny;102;81;SSW;15;34%;21%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and nice;82;61;Partly sunny, nice;80;61;NNW;7;53%;34%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with sunshine;91;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;NNE;10;62%;67%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;89;68;Sunny and beautiful;89;68;W;5;57%;3%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A t-storm in spots;90;81;S;9;78%;74%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;87;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;74;SE;5;81%;67%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;59;26;Clouds and sun, mild;56;25;ENE;6;42%;28%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;87;74;A morning shower;84;74;SW;6;80%;69%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;60;Partly sunny;66;60;S;8;72%;8%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;82;65;Clouds breaking;85;65;NW;7;67%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun, warm;85;64;Variable cloudiness;83;56;E;7;46%;36%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;96;70;Partly sunny, warm;91;70;S;6;45%;3%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;83;68;Sunny;81;67;E;7;71%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;96;68;Sunshine, very hot;97;69;W;5;32%;16%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;81;WSW;10;71%;80%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;76;An afternoon shower;89;74;NE;4;73%;70%;6

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;85;77;A t-storm or two;85;77;SW;7;82%;85%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;55;48;A shower or two;55;43;W;10;77%;66%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;72;54;A p.m. t-storm;75;53;NE;6;49%;73%;14

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;77;ESE;7;68%;56%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;75;55;Partly sunny;73;57;N;8;70%;36%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;82;76;Partial sunshine;82;76;SSW;14;75%;69%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;55;45;Partly sunny;51;40;ESE;7;72%;27%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;85;65;Warm with sunshine;89;67;WSW;8;42%;40%;9

Moscow, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;69;57;A morning shower;72;59;NW;8;66%;66%;4

Mumbai, India;Rain, heavy at times;85;79;Occasional rain;85;79;WSW;7;84%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;73;53;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;SE;7;61%;31%;7

New York, United States;Sunny and nice;82;66;Plenty of sunshine;87;70;SSW;6;40%;4%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;72;Abundant sunshine;95;72;NW;7;45%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;Sunny and delightful;74;56;ENE;10;56%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;72;Increasing clouds;89;74;N;5;65%;63%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;Rain, not as warm;67;58;NNE;10;65%;84%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;87;59;Mostly sunny, warm;90;65;WSW;14;43%;40%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;78;Sunny and pleasant;82;77;ESE;18;64%;26%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NW;6;84%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;74;Morning showers;87;74;NE;5;83%;84%;7

Paris, France;Some sun and warm;86;62;Periods of sun;82;61;NNE;8;40%;4%;8

Perth, Australia;Sunny;68;49;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;ESE;7;57%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;93;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;78;WSW;9;67%;63%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;86;74;Sun and clouds;86;74;SE;19;76%;37%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;A p.m. t-storm;96;74;SW;6;45%;87%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;A morning t-shower;78;58;WNW;7;49%;55%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rather cloudy;80;62;Rain and a t-storm;79;65;NE;5;72%;97%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;73;51;Partly sunny;75;51;SSE;8;44%;35%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;80;63;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;WSW;7;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;82;71;High clouds;82;71;S;8;66%;5%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;52;48;An afternoon shower;51;46;SSW;19;73%;76%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;70;55;Thundershower;68;55;NNW;5;75%;73%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;68;Not as warm;75;65;SW;7;80%;86%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;85;Hot with sunshine;113;87;NNE;8;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with sunshine;89;65;Sunny and pleasant;89;65;WSW;7;39%;4%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rather cloudy;70;55;Low clouds;69;59;NNE;8;70%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;71;57;Fog, then sun;71;58;W;12;58%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;Showers and t-storms;81;66;ENE;7;68%;75%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and clouds;84;79;Rain and wind;82;79;SE;17;85%;85%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;NNE;5;86%;75%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;NNW;8;26%;7%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;Sunny and pleasant;69;36;ENE;2;45%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;89;75;Rain and wind;87;74;N;13;73%;88%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;83;62;Low clouds, then sun;87;63;NW;6;68%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Some sun, pleasant;77;58;Some sun, pleasant;76;57;SE;6;56%;16%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;83;69;Periods of rain;77;71;SE;5;78%;98%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warmer;91;79;Partly sunny, warm;93;79;SSE;13;65%;24%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the a.m.;89;80;Shower/thunderstorm;86;79;S;8;79%;81%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorm;70;57;Thunderstorms;72;55;W;10;79%;86%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Heavy p.m. showers;86;77;A few showers;85;77;E;15;73%;75%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun, nice;77;53;Partly sunny;72;54;NE;8;50%;44%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and windy;62;50;Mostly sunny;62;49;SW;13;54%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the a.m.;93;77;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;ESE;10;54%;7%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;70;59;Periods of sun;70;57;WNW;7;69%;33%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;79;Sunshine, very hot;107;80;ESE;7;17%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, humid;85;70;Mostly sunny;93;73;E;7;57%;11%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunlit and very hot;109;82;Sunny and hot;104;82;E;7;11%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;91;74;Sunny and nice;89;74;NNE;8;46%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;86;68;Mostly sunny, nice;84;64;E;5;49%;44%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with some sun;85;75;Some sun, a shower;88;77;S;11;72%;65%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;Plenty of sunshine;82;67;SW;12;60%;50%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;Sunny and nice;89;75;E;8;53%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;93;70;Sunny and pleasant;90;70;WNW;9;49%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Variable clouds;65;38;Cloudy and cool;65;51;E;8;36%;81%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Variable cloudiness;75;58;An afternoon shower;72;58;SE;4;60%;71%;3

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;78;61;A thundershower;79;62;WNW;9;50%;75%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy with a shower;85;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;W;7;74%;79%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;74;53;Periods of sun;73;57;NNW;7;60%;44%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;80;56;Partial sunshine;79;58;S;5;42%;6%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;57;50;An afternoon shower;54;43;NW;24;80%;55%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;84;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;77;SW;6;89%;92%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Lots of sun, warm;95;65;Sunny and very warm;95;67;NE;4;35%;4%;11

