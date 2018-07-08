Pakistan beats Australia in T20 tri-series final by 6 wkts

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman smashed 91 off 46 balls as No. 1-ranked Pakistan romped to six-wicket win over Australia in the Twenty20 tri-series final on Sunday.

Left-hander Zaman's third half century in the tournament included 12 fours and three sixes that lifted Pakistan to 187-4 with four balls to spare.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell had reduced Pakistan to 2-2 in the first over but Zaman and Shoaib Malik, who scored an unbeaten 43, shared a century stand to see Pakistan home.

Australia, which won the toss and elected to bat, made 183-8 with openers D'Arcy Short scoring 76 and captain Aaron Finch making 47.

Pakistan came back strongly after dropping Finch off the first ball and giving Short a life soon after he completed his half century.

Mohammad Amir took 3-33 and leg-spinner Shadab Khan got 2-38 as Australia lost wickets in clusters in the latter half of its innings.