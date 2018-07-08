A 'Supreme' show: Trump savors big reveal for court choice

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is confident he will grab the nation's attention with his Supreme Court show.

On Monday night, he will appear on television during prime time to unveil his choice to fill a Supreme Court seat vacated by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The announcement comes as Trump is under attack over the family separation crisis at the border, the recent exit of his scandal-plagued Environmental Protection Agency chief and his looming sit-down with Russia's leader.

He will tap a conservative judge to rally Republican voters in a midterm election year. And for the optics-obsessed president, the timely judicial fight offers him the opportunity to do what he does best — take center stage in a massive show.