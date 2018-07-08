Pakistan vs Australia T20 Scoreboard

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday from the Twenty20 tri-series final between Pakistan and Australia at Harare Sports Club:

Australia Innings

D'Arcy Short c Farhan b Afridi 76

Aaron Finch c Farhan b Shadab Khan 47

Glenn Maxwell c Asif Ali b Shadab Khan 5

Marcus Stoinis c Zaman b Amir 12

Travis Head c Hasan Ali b Amir 19

Alex Carey c Shadab Khan b Ashraf 2

Ashton Agar b Hasan Ali 7

Jack Wildermuth not out 1

Andrew Tye b Amir 0

Jhye Richardson not out 6

Extras: (4lb, 1nb, 3w) 8

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 183

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-95, 2-109, 3-146, 4-148, 5-166, 6-176, 7-176, 8-177.

Did not bat: Billy Stanlake.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 4-0-33-3 (1w), Faheem Ashraf 4-0-38-1 (2w), Hasan Ali 4-0-38-1 (1nb), Shaheen Afridi 4-0-32-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-38-2.

Pakistan Innings

Fakhar Zaman c sub (Maddinson) b Richardson 91

Sahibzada Farhan st. Carey b Maxwell 0

Hussain Talat c Richardson b Maxwell 0

Sarfraz Ahmed run out 28

Shoaib Malik not out 43

Asif Ali not out 17

Extras: (1b, 1lb, 6w) 8

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 187

Overs: 19.2.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-2, 3-47, 4-154.

Did not bat: Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 3-0-35-2 (1w), Billy Stanlake 4-0-25-0, Jhye Richardson 4-0-29-1 (1w), Andrew Tye 4-0-33-0, Marcus Stoinis 2.2-0-31-0, Jack Wildermuth 1-0-16-0 (4w), Ashton Agar 1-0-16-0.

Toss: won by Australia.

Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets.

Umpires: Langton Rusere, Zimbabwe, and Russell Tiffin, Zimbabwe.

TV Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri, Zimbabwe. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.