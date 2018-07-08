Cabinet official resigns over leg photo incident

Taipei, July 8 (CNA) A senior Cabinet official resigned from his post Sunday after he was found allegedly taking photos of a woman's legs with his mobile phone at a Taipei MRT station a day earlier.

In a statement, Deputy Minister Chiou Jiunn-rong of the National Development Council (NDC), issued an apology over the incident, which he previously termed an honest mistake as he accidently took the photos of "a view of the woman's back" while he was trying to call one of his friends at the MRT Ximen Station a day earlier.

He said he immediately deleted the photos and apologized to the lady in question.

But since the incident has already caused controversy and affected the operation of the Cabinet, Chiou said he tendered his resignation, pending a further probe.

The resignation has been approved by NDC Minister Chen Mei-ling.

Chiou's resignation came after a netizen identified the NDC deputy as a suspect who allegedly took several photos of a woman's legs at the metro station, on an online discussion page, the Baoliao Commune (????).

The woman found out about the suspect's alleged misconduct and demanded that the person delete the photos, according to the netizen.

Meanwhile, Taipei police said that the victim reported the case to a police station at Ximending and that the police will summon the suspect to clarify the accusation made against him. They said they were also checking CCTV footage from the station for further information.