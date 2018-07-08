Trial program launched to help stay-at-home women get back to work

Taipei, July 8 (CNA) The Ministry of Labor launched a trial program earlier this year to help stay-at-home women return to the workplace in an effort to boost female labor force participation in Taiwan.

Many women in Taiwan left the workforce for family reasons such as raising their children, caring for the elderly or people with disabilities or illness, according to a United Daily News report published Sunday.

The decline in women's labor force participation rates have been particularly apparent in two age groups. In the 30-34 age group, the rate was 80 percent at 34 years old, falling from 88.8percent at 30, while in the 50-54 age group, the rate was 56 percent at 54 years old, compared with 69 percent at 50 years old, the report said.

The ministry attributed the falls to more women getting married and having children in the 30-34 age group and more women in the 50-54 age group devoting themselves to caring for their elderly and ill or disabled family members, as well as decreased physical strength of women in the age group.

To help stay-at-home women return to the workplace, the government amended a law in 2015 to promote re-employment of female workers, the report noted, adding that the ministry launched the trial program by collaborating with business enterprises, as the country is facing a worker shortage due to a low birth rate and an aging population.

The program targets well-educated women with social skills.

In the first phase of the program, the ministry is holding 12 employment workshops to help them become job-ready. So far, three such workshops have been held, according to the ministry.

In the next phase, a subsidy of NT$20,000 (US$670) will be granted to stay-at-home women applying to strengthen their professional skills by taking training courses before re-entering the workplace, with the deadline for applications set for July 16.

The ministry will also hold seminars for senior executives in enterprises to help them learn how to use women workers and part-time workers to improve business competitiveness, and about female workers' rights as stipulated in the Labor Standards Act.

In the final phase, workshops for human resources managers will be held to explore the potential of women workers and ways of making good use of government resources to help women return to the workplace.

