Syrian girl born without legs gets new prosthetics in Turkey

In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri is guided by a prosthetic specialist as she walks on prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation clinic in Ist
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri adjusts her prosthetic leg as she sits on her dad Mohammed's lap at a rehabilitation clinic in Istanbu
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri and her father Mohammed speak with Dr. Mehmet Zeki Culcu, left, as she waits to be fitted with prosthe
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri stands by her father Mohammed as she tries to walk on prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation clinic in Is
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri looks on as she learns to use her newly-fitted prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation clinic in Istanbul.
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri holds onto her father Mohammed as she attempts to walk on prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation clinic i
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri is fitted with prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation clinic in Istanbul. Maya, an 8-year-old girl from w
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri sits on her father Mohammed's lap after being fitted with prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation clinic i
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri is guided by a prosthetic specialist as she walks on prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation clinic in Ist
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri sits on her father Mohammed's lap after being fitted with prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation clinic i
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri sits on her father Mohammed's lap after being fitted with prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation clinic i
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, the makeshift legs worn by Maya Meri made by her father Mohammed from the only materials available, tuna cans, p
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri sits on her father Mohammed's lap after being fitted with prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation clinic i
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri stands with her uncle Hussein Hasan, right after being fitted with prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri sitting on her father Mohammed's lap leave after being fitted with prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation
ISTANBUL (AP) — The 8-year-old Syrian girl, quietly crying in an Istanbul clinic, was overwhelmed by the new set of prosthetic legs she had just received and taken aback by the cameras pointed at her by journalists attending the fitting.
Maya Meri has been in the spotlight since images of her plight hit social media last month. She was filmed in a camp for the displaced in Syria's northwestern Idlib province walking around on contraptions her father made from tuna cans, plastic tubes and fabric.
Maya was born without legs because of a condition called congenital amputation. Her story moved one Turkish prosthetics specialist to reach out to Turkey's largest humanitarian organization, which evacuated her from Syria.