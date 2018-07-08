Turkey sacks thousands of police officers, soldiers over 'national security' concerns

Turkish authorities sacked more than 18,500 state employees in an emergency decree published on Sunday. The workers were fired over suspected links to groups that "act against national security."

Those dismissed included about 9,000 police officers and 6,000 members of the military. They will also have their passports cancelled. Some 12 non-government organizations, three newspapers and one TV channel will close under the measure.

Sunday's announcement came a day before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan begins a new term in office with new presidential powers following his victory in last month's elections.

Turkey's state of emergency has been renewed seven times since its imposition five days after the coup bid. The current renewal expires on July 19.

Early end for state of emergency?

Officials have indicated the emergency measures — which limit some freedoms and allow the government to bypass parliament and rule by decree — could end as early as Monday, when Erdogan takes office.

More than 110,000 public sector workers have been dismissed previously — and tens of thousands of others suspended — under similar decrees issued under Turkey's state of emergency which came into force after an attempted coup in 2016.

The majority of those dismissed were accused by Erdogan of having links US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Erdogan blames for plotting the failed coup. Gulen has denied the claims.

'Climate of fear'

Human rights groups have criticized the crackdown, saying it has had a profound effect on Turkish society. Gauri van Gulik, Europe director at Amnesty International, in April called on the international community to pressure Turkey against such measures.

"Under the cloak of the state of emergency, Turkish authorities have deliberately and methodically set about dismantling civil society, locking up human rights defenders, shutting down organizations and creating a suffocating climate of fear," said van Gulik.

kw/ls (AFP, Reuters)