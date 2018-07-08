  1. Home
  2. Society

Heat warning issued for 5 counties across Taiwan

CWB advises residents to reduce outdoor activities, keep cool and drink lots of water

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/08 17:20

CWB map of counties with heat warning (CWB)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) issued a heat warning for five counties across Taiwan to take immediate effect on the afternoon of July 8, as temperatures rose above 36 degrees Celsius.

Chiayi County, Hualien County, Kaohsiung City, Miaoli County and Pingtung County were all issued with the "yellow light" warning today at 3.22 p.m.  

The CWB advises people in these areas to reduce outdoor activities, avoid strenuous exercise, drink more water and protect yourself from the sun.

The CWB also called upon the people to take care of the elderly, children and other vulnerable groups, and to avoid lengthy exposure to the heat.
Central Weather Bureau
heat warning

RELATED ARTICLES

Super Typhoon Maria might make landfall in Northern Taiwan
2018/07/07 17:13
Hottest day of the year in Taipei at 38.5 degrees
2018/07/06 15:41
Next tropical storm likely to bypass Taiwan for Japan
2018/07/03 17:53
Tropical Storm Prapiroon to bring unstable weather to Taiwan
2018/06/30 13:47
Orange heat warning issued for next 3 days in Taipei
2018/06/26 10:25