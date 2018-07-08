Heat warning issued for 5 counties across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) issued a heat warning for five counties across Taiwan to take immediate effect on the afternoon of July 8, as temperatures rose above 36 degrees Celsius.

Chiayi County, Hualien County, Kaohsiung City, Miaoli County and Pingtung County were all issued with the "yellow light" warning today at 3.22 p.m.

The CWB advises people in these areas to reduce outdoor activities, avoid strenuous exercise, drink more water and protect yourself from the sun.

The CWB also called upon the people to take care of the elderly, children and other vulnerable groups, and to avoid lengthy exposure to the heat.