Taiwan joins global forum on city governance in Singapore

Singapore (CNA) - Representatives of several local governments in Taiwan joined hundreds of international counterparts and business leaders in an exchange of views about city governance at a summit that kicked off Sunday in Singapore.



The 6th biennial World Cities Summit, which focuses on the sustainable development of cities, began in tandem with the Singapore International Water Week and the CleanEnviro Summit Singapore, both of which are platforms for policy makers and industry experts to discuss challenges and practices to address environmental issues.



Jao Ching-yu (饒慶鈺), director of the International Affairs Committee of the Taipei City government and a member of the Taiwanese delegation, shared the experience of how the city has introduced open data programs to create a smart city, solve civic problems, nurture startups and expand international networks.



New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) presented at the summit the city's projects designed to better serve senior citizens that go beyond the provision of nursing facilities to include encouraging elderly residents to engage in social activities.



Taoyuan Deputy Mayor Wang Ming-teh (王明德) demonstrated at the summit the smart streetlight systems installed in his city, as well as other examples of smart city applications the city has developed to meet the challenges of rapid urban development.



Taichung Deputy Mayor Lin Yi-ying (林依瑩), Tainan Acting Mayor Lee Meng-yen (李孟諺), Penghu County Deputy Magistrate Lin Chieh-hsing（林皆興）, and officials of the Water Resources Agency are also members of the Taiwanese delegation.







(By Huang Tzu-chiang and Shih Hsiu-chuan)

ENDITEM/J