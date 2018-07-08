Italy's anti-migrant minister steals partner party's show

FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini takes a selfie with donkeys in the background as he visits a villa seized in
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini leans to get a cherry from a table during a reception at a villa seized in 2007 from a Cosa Nostra boss, in Suvignano
ROME (AP) — Five weeks after taking national office, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who heads the right-wing League party, is outshining his coalition rival and fellow deputy premier, Luigi Di Maio, whose 5-Star Movement is the Italian Parliament's biggest party.
Opinion polls indicate that Salvini's anti-migrant, anti-European Union party has soared in popularity since it placed third in Italy's March 4 election. Recent surveys of eligible voters put the League neck-and-neck or even a couple percentage points ahead of the 5-Star Movement.
During the short time the 45-year-old Salvini has occupied his first Cabinet post, he grabbed international headlines with his "Italians come first" politics, ordering Italy's ports closed to private rescue ships and thereby keeping hundreds of migrants stranded at sea.