National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/08 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 49 37 .570
Atlanta 50 38 .568
Washington 45 43 .511 5
New York 35 50 .412 13½
Miami 36 55 .396 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 36 .596
Chicago 50 36 .581
St. Louis 46 42 .523
Pittsburgh 40 48 .455 12½
Cincinnati 39 50 .438 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 50 40 .556
Los Angeles 48 40 .545 1
Colorado 46 43 .517
San Francisco 46 45 .505
San Diego 38 53 .418 12½

___

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 17, Pittsburgh 5

Washington 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1

Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 7, Seattle 1

San Francisco 3, St. Louis 2

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 1

Washington 18, Miami 4

Arizona 20, San Diego 5

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Flexen 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 2-5) at Washington (Roark 3-10), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 8-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-2), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-8) at Arizona (Greinke 9-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 11-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Nova 4-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.