Van driver killed by falling tree after heavy rains softened soil on roadside slope in north central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A van driver was killed when a falling tree pierced through his vehicle’s windshield on Friday night, according to media reports.

The soil around the tree on the steep roadside slope had been softened by the abundant rains in several days prior to the accident, which is said to have caused the tree to come down.

Dahu Precinct of Miaoli County Police Bureau said in a news release on Saturday that the station received a report around 10 p.m. on Friday that a van was crushed by a fallen tree at the 7.5km mark on Miaoli County Route 52 in the county’s Zhuolan Township and that someone was hurt, according to the reports.

The precinct said that when police and rescue workers arrived at the accident scene, they found a fallen tree had pierced the driver’s compartment of the van through the windshield, causing the driver to suffer serious injuries, according to the reports.

Police said the driver was rushed to hospital for treatment but died later.



The driver was a 51-year-old man surnamed Liu who lived in Sanyi Township and worked as a mechanical engineer at a ceramics plant in Tongluo Township of the same county, according to the police, the reports said.

Liu’s family said Liu left home at 7 p.m. on Friday night to go fishing at Liyutan Reservoir. The family was very saddened when they receive the heartbreaking news around 10 p.m. on Friday night, the reports said.