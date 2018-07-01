  1. Home
1,554 kg mango shaved ice in south Taiwan shatters world record 

New Guinness World Record for largest shaved ice set in Tainan, used 3,333 mangoes

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/08 15:06

Record broken for world's largest mango shaved in Tainan. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an attempt to make the world's largest mango shaved ice, a quintessential Taiwan snack to beat the heat, in the fastest time, a team successfully achieved a new world record in Tainan today (July 8) with a 1,554 kg (3,426 lb) dessert.

The combined efforts of staff from nine restaurants in the Yuching Township of Tainan (台南玉井區) yielded giant sweet. This giant treat is made of shaved ice from 14 ice machines, the fruit of 3,333 mangoes, and sugar.


(CNA image) 

Three eyewitnesses from the Guinness Word Record team looked on as the team created the mango ice in just 36 minutes 37 seconds, reported CNA. The final product, weighing 1,554 kg and standing at 1.45 m tall, broke the previous record for largest mango ice set in 2015 in Taipei.

"Although foreigners love to eat mango shaved ice, they often think that Taiwan's best mango shaved ice is bought on Yong Kang St. in Taipei, when actually the best mango ice is in Tainan where it originated," says Chang Lung-cheng (張隆城), the manager of the Siraya National Park Scenic Area. 


(CNA image) 

Over 1,000 generous cups of mango ice were served after the accomplishment was officially recorded. 
