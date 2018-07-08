  1. Home
  2. World

Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/08 13:43
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 300 000 001—4 7 1
Minnesota 000 032 00x—5 8 0

Gausman, M.Castro (6), Scott (7), Britton (8) and Sisco; Gibson, Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and B.Wilson. W_Gibson 3-6. L_M.Castro 2-5. Sv_Rodney (19). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (8). Minnesota, Kepler (10).

___

Texas 000 001 001—2 8 1
Detroit 700 000 00x—7 12 0

Hamels, Moore (1), Claudio (6) and Chirinos; Fiers, Hardy (7), A.Wilson (9) and McCann. W_Fiers 6-5. L_Hamels 4-8. HRs_Texas, Odor (5). Detroit, Castellanos (15).

___

Chicago 000 104 010— 6 7 0
Houston 013 022 13x—12 17 1

Shields, Rondon (6), Fry (7), Minaya (8) and Narvaez; Morton, Harris (6), McHugh (7), Giles (8), J.Smith (9) and Stassi. W_Morton 11-2. L_Shields 3-10. HRs_Chicago, Garcia (9). Houston, Bregman (17), Gurriel (6).

___

New York 403 000 001—8 9 0
Toronto 020 101 001—5 9 0

L.Severino, Holder (6), Dav.Robertson (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9), Shreve (9) and Higashioka; J.Happ, Petricka (3), Santos (6), Loup (8), R.Cruz (8) and Maile. W_L.Severino 14-2. L_J.Happ 10-5. HRs_New York, Gardner (6), Judge (25). Toronto, Grichuk (11), Diaz (8), Pillar (8).

___

Oakland 000 000 030 03—6 12 1
Cleveland 110 001 000 00—3 9 1
(11 innings)

E.Jackson, Buchter (6), Trivino (8), Treinen (10) and Lucroy; Kluber, Ne.Ramirez (8), O.Perez (8), McAllister (8), C.Allen (9), Tomlin (11) and Gomes. W_Treinen 5-1. L_Tomlin 0-5. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (8), Davis (21), Lowrie (15).

___

Boston 000 040 317—15 16 1
Kansas City 012 010 000— 4 6 0

Price, Hembree (5), Barnes (7), Kelly (8), Workman (8), Velazquez (9) and C.Vazquez, Leon; Keller, Hill (5), Adam (6), Romero (7), McCarthy (8), Maurer (9), Butera (9) and S.Perez. W_Hembree 4-1. L_Adam 0-2. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (14). Kansas City, Duda (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Colorado 000 100 301—5 10 0
Seattle 000 010 000—1 7 0

Freeland, Oberg (6), Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Paxton, Bradford (8), Nicasio (9) and Freitas. W_Oberg 2-0. L_Paxton 8-3. HRs_Colorado, Cuevas (2). Seattle, Segura (7).

___

Tampa Bay 000 010 011—3 9 0
New York 000 000 000—0 7 0

Snell, Castillo (8), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Ramos; Matz, Gsellman (7), Swarzak (9) and Plawecki. W_Snell 12-4. L_Matz 4-6. Sv_Romo (9).

___

Los Angeles 000 020 001—3 4 1
Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 4 0

Stripling, Paredes (7), Goeddel (7), Hudson (8), Alexander (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal; McGuire, Alvarez (4), Cole (4), Bedrosian (7), Parker (8), No.Ramirez (9) and Maldonado. W_Stripling 7-2. L_Cole 0-1. Sv_Jansen (24). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (10). Los Angeles, Trout (25).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 203 011 000—7 11 1
Chicago 000 201 14x—8 13 0

Harvey, D.Hernandez (6), Garrett (7), J.Hughes (8) and Barnhart; Chatwood, R.Rosario (6), Morrow (9) and Caratini. W_R.Rosario 4-0. L_J.Hughes 2-3. Sv_Morrow (20). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (18). Chicago, Baez (17).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 300—3 9 0
Pittsburgh 101 000 000—2 8 0

Arrieta, Dominguez (8), Arano (9) and Alfaro; Taillon, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), F.Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Arrieta 6-6. L_Taillon 5-7. Sv_Arano (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (10).

___

St. Louis 001 200 000—3 7 1
San Francisco 000 001 010—2 8 0

C.Martinez, J.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Pena; Samardzija, Holland (6), Dyson (7), Gearrin (8), Melancon (9) and Hundley. W_C.Martinez 6-4. L_Samardzija 1-5. Sv_Norris (17).

___

Atlanta 200 000 030—5 8 0
Milwaukee 000 000 100—1 4 0

A.Sanchez, Winkler (7), Vizcaino (8), Minter (9) and Flowers; Wilkerson, T.Williams (6), Zagurski (7), Lopez (8) and Kratz. W_A.Sanchez 4-2. L_Wilkerson 0-1.

___

Miami 000 210 100— 4 7 1
Washington 020 173 50x—18 17 0

Chen, E.Hernandez (5), Meyer (7) and Realmuto, Holaday; Scherzer, Kelley (8) and P.Severino. W_Scherzer 11-5. L_Chen 2-6. HRs_Miami, Castro (6), Realmuto (12), Rivera (1). Washington, Severino (2), Reynolds 2 (10).

___

San Diego 201 100 100— 5 7 2
Arizona 533 401 31x—20 18 0

Ross, Makita (3), P.Hughes (5), Yates (7), Erlin (7) and Ellis; Ray, Delgado (5), De La Rosa (7), McFarland (9) and Avila, Murphy. W_Delgado 1-0. L_Ross 5-7. HRs_San Diego, Pirela (3), Myers 3 (5). Arizona, Marte (8), Souza Jr. (1), Ahmed (11), Avila (4), Goldschmidt (20).